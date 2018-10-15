Sapoa takes on Joburg over outdoor advertising

He said the city owns vast tracts of road reserves, or the unoccupied space alongside roads, which are ideal places for displaying advertisements. This meant the city council is a direct competitor with private property owners on the same road. The council is the decision maker on the approval of such advertising signs.

The council then charges rent for the display of advertisements on road reserves, which has long been a substantial source of income for the city. Therefore there is a conflict in the dual regulatory role it is fulfilling, Sapoa argued.

The introduction of this draft bylaw presents an opportunity for the city to consider divesting itself of one of the two regulatory functions, Sapoa said.

“The most suitable to divest itself of is, of course, the approval process. There is nothing contained in any of the constitutional provisions that prohibits the city council from appointing an independent body that will adjudicate the applications for the approval of advertising signs,” Sapoa said.

This body would be represented by all role players in the industry, including private property owners, billboard companies and the council. “Such a system will be objective and fair and will avoid the clear conflict of interest the city council is currently vested with,” said Sapoa.

Sapoa will state its concerns over the bylaws in the Johannesburg high court on Monday and Tuesday.

Gopal also told media that Sapoa has reached a deadlock in talks with Buffalo City over steep rates increases, which it feels are unconstitutional.

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has raised rates between 30% and 300% on different properties. Gopal said this does not bode well for attracting further property investments into Buffalo City and has created a business-unfriendly environment.

He said the municipality has indicated it will raise property rates by a maximum of 7%. Sapoa wrote to executive mayor of the municipality Xola Pakati, who failed to respond months later.

“Some property owners are paying more than their rent in rates and taxes,” Gopal said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za