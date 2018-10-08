Companies / Property

Hammerson sells stake in UK mall to meet disposals target

The selling price was 5% less than Highcross mall's reported book value at December 2017

08 October 2018 - 11:35 Alistair Anderson
Hammerson's mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds in the UK. Picture: 123RF
Hammerson's mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds in the UK. Picture: 123RF

JSE-listed Hammerson has sold its half of UK shopping mall Highcross for £236m, it announced on Monday.

Hammerson CEO David Atkins said the deal brought the group close to its target of raising £600m via disposals during 2018. The selling price was 5% less than Highcross's reported book value at December 2017. The shopping mall's tenants included collapsed UK retail chain House of Fraser.

The group took the decision to sell shopping malls in the UK while investing in Ireland and continental Europe to mitigate the risks introduced by Brexit.

"The deal creates a new £472m joint venture with an Asian investor introduced by M&G Real Estate. Hammerson will manage the centre for the new joint venture and the sale price represents a net initial yield of 5.5%," Hammerson said in a statement.

"Highcross is Leicester’s leading retail destination. The 110,000m² centre attracts 18-million visitors a year and is anchored by John Lewis & Partners, Debenhams and a Showcase Cinema de Lux. The centre continues to experience strong demand from retailers, with luxury perfume brand Jo Malone London recently opening its first boutique in the city."

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Another potential suitor sets sights on Intu Properties

UK shopping mall owner's share price rises after a consortium of three companies is reported to be interested in a takeover
Companies
9 hours ago

Intu shares surge close to 30% amid talk of takeover offer

Intu has formed an independent committee to mull a possible offer from a consortium that comprises Peel Group, Olayan Group and Brookfield
Companies
3 days ago

Shopping around for European property development stocks

European property development stocks are a bit of a mixed bag. Though many face uncertainty, some are making a better go of it than others…
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed
Companies / Energy
2.
Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy ...
Companies
3.
Battle for control of Murray and Roberts resumes
Companies / Industrials
4.
Fewer land sales mean Tongaat’s difficulties ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Park Square: a landmark designed with people in ...
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.