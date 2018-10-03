Hilton growth targets Africa

Nairobi - Hilton Worldwide Holdings plans to more than double the number of its hotels in Africa in the next five years by mainly striking deals with existing hotels for conversion to its brand, its CEO says.

International chains, including Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels, have been increasing their investments in Africa, which has some of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a rising middle class.

Hilton plans to introduce its Curio Collection, an upscale brand, on the continent, starting with a hotel at Lagos airport in Nigeria, Chris Nassetta, its president and CEO, said.

"This hotel is a part of our strategy to connect guests to key cities and airport locations across the region," he said in a statement issued on the sidelines of a hotel industry meeting in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The continent continues to undergo rapid urbanisation, with the UN forecasting that the world’s 10 fastest-growing cities will all be in Africa by 2035, Nassetta said.