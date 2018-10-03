HOSPITALITY
Hilton growth targets Africa
Hilton plans to introduce its Curio Collection on the continent, starting with a hotel at Lagos airport
Nairobi - Hilton Worldwide Holdings plans to more than double the number of its hotels in Africa in the next five years by mainly striking deals with existing hotels for conversion to its brand, its CEO says.
International chains, including Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels, have been increasing their investments in Africa, which has some of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a rising middle class.
Hilton plans to introduce its Curio Collection, an upscale brand, on the continent, starting with a hotel at Lagos airport in Nigeria, Chris Nassetta, its president and CEO, said.
"This hotel is a part of our strategy to connect guests to key cities and airport locations across the region," he said in a statement issued on the sidelines of a hotel industry meeting in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.
The continent continues to undergo rapid urbanisation, with the UN forecasting that the world’s 10 fastest-growing cities will all be in Africa by 2035, Nassetta said.
"Hilton is seeing strong demand for its brands across the continent and expects to open eight hotels in total across Africa this year [2018]," the company said. It has been operating in Africa, where it has 41 open hotels and 53 in development, since 1959.
The pipeline of new facilities is part of its Africa growth initiative, launched in 2017, which involves the investment of $50m over five years.
It will result in Hilton starting operations in countries where it does not have a presence, such as Botswana and Rwanda.
Other big international hotel groups, including Radisson and Kempinski, are estimated to have about a third of the available room capacity on the continent. The rest are independently run hotels, offering opportunities to global operators to strike deals with their local counterparts, executives say.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.