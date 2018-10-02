Pieter Prinsloo resigns as Hyprop CEO

Hyprop Investments, the owner of The Mall of Rosebank, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, surprised the market with the news that CEO Pieter Prinsloo will leave the company on January 31. Prinsloo is emigrating with his family.

Prinsloo has spent more than 14 years in two stints at the helm of Hyprop. He was CEO from 2002-2009, and was reappointed in May 2011. His resignation comes soon after Hyprop's former financial director, Laurence Cohen left the group in August, after 15 years at the company.

Hyprop has put in a weak performance so far in 2018, with the share price down 23.24%. But it has performed better than its peers — troubled Resilient has fallen more than 60% — and is regarded as being in a different league, with a number of highly valued SA assets, including Clearwater Mall and the Glen Shopping Centre.

The company, which has exposure to southeastern Europe through a joint venture called Hystead, also owns interests in a number of shopping centres in the rest of Africa. Hyprop has a market capitalisation of R23.5bn.

"Pieter was instrumental in developing Hyprop into a company that has generated strong returns for shareholders over an extended period and is well positioned to continue doing so," Hyprop said.

Prinsloo will be replaced by Morné Wilken, the present CEO of MAS Real Estate, who served as CEO of Attacq with the roll-out of the Waterfall and Mall of Africa developments in Gauteng. Wilken has been CEO of MAS since January.

Wilken had "indicated a desire to return to SA" from the Isle of Man, Hyprop said. "Hyprop welcomes Morné and looks forward to working with him," the group said.

At 10.47am Hyprop shares were down 2.09% to R89.91 and MAS was off 0.13% as R22.80 in a generally weak property sector.

