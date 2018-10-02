Park Square: a landmark designed with people in mind

Park Square, Umhlanga’s newest business and lifestyle development, will open its doors in November 2018. Merging beautifully with its surrounds, the development offers a future-forward, people-centred destination where the nearby communities and professionals can shop, work and connect.

Hunt PR’s Melanie Rosettenstein spoke to Jarryd Murray, MAP Architects director and co-founder, to get the inside track on his vision to create a connected community through this new building.

The brief

In 2015, Nedbank approached MAP Architects directors Murray and Charles Taylor to design a space that would accommodate its KwaZulu-Natal team. The brief was to create a structure that would allow the easy flow of people through the development and accommodate a 17,500m² space to house its staff, in addition to general commercial and retail space.

Having grown up on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, Murray loves the great outdoors and has witnessed the area’s urban transformation over the years. Passionate about creating dynamic urban spaces, he has designed Park Square as a space that responds perfectly to Durban’s climate and one that will come to be an urban landmark on Umhlanga Ridge.

After spending some time pinning down the vision, Murray and his team set about conceptualising an off-the-ground design that would see the commercial elements “hovering” above a retail arcade and square that people could use for shopping and enjoying the city’s unique outdoor lifestyle.

The idea was born to create a connected community, an exceptional business destination for professionals to work and socialise, and a dynamic urban space to activate the local community.