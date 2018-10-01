Companies / Property

Investec property chief to leave on high

01 October 2018 - 05:06 Alistair Anderson
Nick Riley. Picture: FINANCIAL TIMES
Nick Riley. Picture: FINANCIAL TIMES

Nick Riley will leave Investec Property Fund (IPF) on a high at the end of November, despite the group’s dividend forecast for its 2019 financial year having been adjusted downwards.

Riley spoke at an investor presentation on Friday where he announced that IPF expects its dividends to grow 5%-5.5% for the six months to September and at a similar pace for the full year to March 2019.

This is weaker than previously stated guidance of growth of 6.5%-7.5%. This projected growth forecast is also much weaker than the 8.5% growth that IPF achieved during the 2018 financial year to March.

But a number of market analysts said Riley, who became CEO in April 2015, and his team have managed IPF well and made it into an attractive medium-sized property fund. They said the downward shift in predicted dividend growth does not especially diminish IPF’s strong performance under Riley.

At the end of July, Riley was promoted to a broader leadership role within Investec Bank, leaving the team he headed and which had trebled the size of IPF. Riley was appointed CEO at the young age of 36 because of his lauded deal-making skills and career in corporate finance.

He was among the youngest people to be made CEO of an SA-listed property company. He is a qualified chartered accountant (SA), chartered financial analyst and PLD (Harvard). He has played a role in a number of acquisitions for IPF, including a R7.1bn portfolio from Zenprop and an R826m industrial portfolio from Griffin. IPF listed seven years ago with assets worth R1.7bn. It now owns assets worth more than R20bn.

Andrew Wooler, IPF’s CFO, and Darryl Mayers, head of Investec Property’s SA trading and development portfolio, will take over as joint CEOs.

Rael Colley, a research analyst at Anchor Stockbrokers, said IPF may have slashed its dividend forecast but this was not abnormal compared with its peers. "The lower dividend forecast is indicative of the tough local operating environment, particularly in the office and industrial sectors for IPF. Stocks that are predominantly SA focused are struggling to grow inorganically given the stagnant macro economy."

Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique, said the reduction of the forecast dividend growth was disappointing but not unexpected especially as the economy had weakened tremendously over the past three to six months. "Conditions are tough. Investors have to temper expectations to current conditions, which are worse than at the time when companies like IPF issued guidance," he said.

Head of listed property funds at Stanlib Keillen Ndlovu said IPF’s projected results and dividend growth are likely to be better than those of many of its peers. "The downward revision is marginal and acceptable considering that our economy is performing worse than expectations," he said.

Riley said that IPF’s retail assets outperformed its office and industrial assets in the six months between March and October.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

RDI selling older assets in Europe

CEO Mike Watters warns the group is struggling to raise fresh capital from SA investors
Companies
3 days ago

Stor-Age Property Reit raises R400m

The only personal storage company listed  on the JSE has pulled off an oversubscribed bookbuild
Companies
3 days ago

Grit given the nod to join S&P Africa index

The move should result in a share price rerating, says CEO Bronwyn Corbett
Companies
4 days ago

Fortress vows to respond to calls for an independent investigation soon

The property company is facing allegations of poor corporate governance under chair Iraj Abedian's watch
Companies
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec property chief to leave on high
Companies / Property
2.
Africa’s largest asset manager PIC tops ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Grand Parade faces a grilling from value-starved ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MultiChoice′s R500m broadcasting agreement with ...
Companies
5.
Invicta in tighter taxman’s noose
Companies

Related Articles

Investec surprises with sudden shift of its property fund chief
Companies / Financial Services

Property investors told to brace for lower dividends
Companies / Property

Investec Property Fund lifts annual dividend 8.5%
Companies / Property

Investec Property Fund makes foray into Europe with R1bn buy
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.