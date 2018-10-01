Investec property chief to leave on high

Nick Riley will leave Investec Property Fund (IPF) on a high at the end of November, despite the group’s dividend forecast for its 2019 financial year having been adjusted downwards.
Riley spoke at an investor presentation on Friday where he announced that IPF expects its dividends to grow 5%-5.5% for the six months to September and at a similar pace for the full year to March 2019.
This is weaker than previously stated guidance of growth of 6.5%-7.5%. This projected growth forecast is also much weaker than the 8.5% growth that IPF achieved during the 2018 financial year to March.
But a number of market analysts said Riley, who became CEO in April 2015, and his team have managed IPF well and made it into an attractive medium-sized property fund. They said the downward shift in predicted dividend growth does not especially diminish IPF’s strong performance under Riley.
At the end of July, Riley was promoted to a broader leadership role within Investec Bank, leaving the team he headed and which had trebled the size of IPF. Riley was appointed CEO at the young age of 36 because of his lauded deal-making skills and career in corporate finance.
He was among the youngest people to be made CEO of an SA-listed property company. He is a qualified chartered accountant (SA), chartered financial analyst and PLD (Harvard). He has played a role in a number of acquisitions for IPF, including a R7.1bn portfolio from Zenprop and an R826m industrial portfolio from Griffin. IPF listed seven years ago with assets worth R1.7bn. It now owns assets worth more than R20bn.
Andrew Wooler, IPF’s CFO, and Darryl Mayers, head of Investec Property’s SA trading and development portfolio, will take over as joint CEOs.
Rael Colley, a research analyst at Anchor Stockbrokers, said IPF may have slashed its dividend forecast but this was not abnormal compared with its peers. "The lower dividend forecast is indicative of the tough local operating environment, particularly in the office and industrial sectors for IPF. Stocks that are predominantly SA focused are struggling to grow inorganically given the stagnant macro economy."
Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique, said the reduction of the forecast dividend growth was disappointing but not unexpected especially as the economy had weakened tremendously over the past three to six months. "Conditions are tough. Investors have to temper expectations to current conditions, which are worse than at the time when companies like IPF issued guidance," he said.
Head of listed property funds at Stanlib Keillen Ndlovu said IPF’s projected results and dividend growth are likely to be better than those of many of its peers. "The downward revision is marginal and acceptable considering that our economy is performing worse than expectations," he said.
Riley said that IPF’s retail assets outperformed its office and industrial assets in the six months between March and October.
