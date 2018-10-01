Investec property chief to leave on high

At the end of July, Riley was promoted to a broader leadership role within Investec Bank, leaving the team he headed and which had trebled the size of IPF. Riley was appointed CEO at the young age of 36 because of his lauded deal-making skills and career in corporate finance.

He was among the youngest people to be made CEO of an SA-listed property company. He is a qualified chartered accountant (SA), chartered financial analyst and PLD (Harvard). He has played a role in a number of acquisitions for IPF, including a R7.1bn portfolio from Zenprop and an R826m industrial portfolio from Griffin. IPF listed seven years ago with assets worth R1.7bn. It now owns assets worth more than R20bn.

Andrew Wooler, IPF’s CFO, and Darryl Mayers, head of Investec Property’s SA trading and development portfolio, will take over as joint CEOs.

Rael Colley, a research analyst at Anchor Stockbrokers, said IPF may have slashed its dividend forecast but this was not abnormal compared with its peers. "The lower dividend forecast is indicative of the tough local operating environment, particularly in the office and industrial sectors for IPF. Stocks that are predominantly SA focused are struggling to grow inorganically given the stagnant macro economy."

Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions boutique, said the reduction of the forecast dividend growth was disappointing but not unexpected especially as the economy had weakened tremendously over the past three to six months. "Conditions are tough. Investors have to temper expectations to current conditions, which are worse than at the time when companies like IPF issued guidance," he said.

Head of listed property funds at Stanlib Keillen Ndlovu said IPF’s projected results and dividend growth are likely to be better than those of many of its peers. "The downward revision is marginal and acceptable considering that our economy is performing worse than expectations," he said.

Riley said that IPF’s retail assets outperformed its office and industrial assets in the six months between March and October.

