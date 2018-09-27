Grit given the nod to join S&P Africa index

"The S&P Africa Frontier is one of the most important indices for us. It will attract numerous new investors and we should see a share price improvement soon," she said.

"Then, next year in March we should become members of the FTSE/JSE All Property Index and the FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index as well. This would be followed by the UK’s FTSE Frontier Index Series, as well as two MSCI indices. I believe that all of these moves should lead to further upward reratings in our share price," Corbett said.

The fund expected to have completed deals in Ghana, Morocco and Senegal by the end of 2018, when it would own about $1bn worth of assets, she said.

The group, which owns assets in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique and Zambia, grew its dividend 8.5% during the reporting period.

Grit declared a final distribution of US$6.12 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to US$12.19 per share.

Chris Segar, a portfolio manager at Ivy Asset Management, said the company had started on a rocky path in 2014 when it was listed as Delta Property Fund’s Africa arm under the name Delta International.

Many potential investors had not backed Corbett when she took the helm in 2015 following the sudden departure of Delta International’s first CEO, Louis Schnetler, Segar said.

"Grit was trying to invest in numerous countries spread across a large continent and needed to establish teams on the ground.

"Three years later, it was operating out of Mauritius and had strong partnerships in the world’s second-largest continent," Segar said.

However, he believed that Grit could refine its strategy beyond buying assets that were leased to multinationals with 10-year-plus lease terms, to appeal to more SA investors and to enhance the returns the shareholders would receive.

