Brightwater Commons shopping centre gets trendy redevelopment

Trendy entertainment features have been added to large shopping centres over the past few years with them having been repositioned as family destinations.

"Families now tend to go to superregional shopping centres like Mall of Africa, Cresta and Fourways," says Jay Padayatchi, an executive director at Meago Asset Management.

Roughly 23,000m² of the gross lettable area will be used for a community shopping centre which will open in 2019.

The mall will include a new 3,463m² Pick n Pay which is scheduled to be completed in March 2019. Checkers, Dis-Chem, Clicks, Food Lovers Market and Ignite Gym will anchor the shopping centre.

The second phase will be a 23,180m² office component. The remainder will be filled by 200 residential units which will be added in a third phase.

Lombaard says the development should be finished by September 2019. "We are creating a community shopping experience. Initially, the Randburg Waterfront was a niche entertainment product with fireworks and other attractions but trends changed and people moved on.

"The small niche stores could no longer trade successfully. Our research suggests a community shopping centre is what this part of Randburg needs," he says.

The Randburg Waterfront was built in 1996 as Johannesburg’s version of Cape Town’s highly successful Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

It included an array of entertainment offerings and mostly small stores and for a few years was a premiere venue for events.

Lombaard says the initial attraction to a shopping centre with water features became tired at the turn of the century.

The Randburg Waterfront just could not match the V&A, which was built around a natural waterfront. It was converted into The Brightwater Commons in 2003 at a cost of R80m by Allan Gray Property Trust. It was the first shopping centre to be built around a grassy common in Johannesburg.

The Brightwater Commons’s biggest problem was accessing its large tenants, which lay at the back of the development, says property economist Erwin Rode. The Allan Gray Property Trust, which was renamed Fountainhead in 2007 sold the Bright Water Commons for less than R200m to Van Huyssteen. He sold an undivided share to the Moolman Group and PHG.

