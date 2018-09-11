Mall of Africa owner Attacq declares maiden dividend as a Reit

Attacq, which owns the Waterfall precinct in Gauteng, on Tuesday made good on its promise when it delivered a maiden distribution of 74c per share, which is now a key measure of its underlying financial performance.

The maiden distribution came after the company converted into a real estate investment trust (Reit) structure, which requires that the majority of its rental income is paid out to shareholders.

But the owner of the Mall of Africa drastically cut its distribution forecast for the 2019 and 2020 financial years, citing a weak economy, which has affected the timing of planned disposals of noncore assets and the roll-out of development activity.

"In addition, the guidance has been revised due to lower than expected MAS [Real Estate] distributions for 2019 as well as lower than expected cash receipts of interest on shareholder loans from the rest of Africa retail investments," the company said in its results statement on Tuesday.

Attacq is targeting distribution growth of between 7.5% and 9.5% for the 2019 financial year and between 13% and 15% for the 2020. Both forecasts are less than half the 20% distribution growth per annum that the company had previously projected.