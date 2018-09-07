MAS Real Estate lifts distribution 30%

Commercial property group MAS Real Estate grew distributable earnings for the year to end-June 29.6%.

The group announced on Friday that distributable earnings per share for the year amounted to 6.35 euro cents compared with 4.90 euro cents for 2017.

As a result of the increase in distributable earnings and a strong pipeline of investments and developments, the board has proposed a final distribution of 4.03 euro cents per share for the second half of the 2018 financial year, which includes 0.38 euro cent per share from reserves.

This brings the cumulative annual distribution to 7.61 euro cents per share for 2018, an increase of 30% over last year’s distribution of 5.85 euro cents per share.

The group predicted a distribution growth target of 15% for the 2019 financial year.

MAS has a high-quality portfolio of commercial property and developments across Europe, including the UK, Germany and Romania. Further investment in central and eastern Europe is being done via two ventures with Prime Kapital: a development venture and a co-investment venture focused on income-generating assets.

"Growth for the year was driven by a strong performance following the accretive acquisitions of investment property, completion of assets in the development pipeline, investment in PKM developments and distributions received from the investment in the real-estate investment portfolio (Reit)," the group said.

Local property group Attacq, which recently developed the Mall of Africa in Midrand, has an interest of 22.8% in MAS.

At year-end, MAS held €147.8m in cash from €33m in 2017. The group’s loan-to-value improved to 10% from 16.5% in 2017.

At 11.01am MAS’s share price on the JSE rose 2.23% to R22.49. It is down 25% in 2018.