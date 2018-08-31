Nepi Rockcastle responds to call for a forensic probe

A sell-off in the four companies’ shares has persisted this year and the group’s share prices are down between 40% and 60% this year.

Nepi Rockcastle said on Friday that its sub-committee will respond to the call, independent of the other three companies.

"The board of directors of Nepi Rockcastle has received a letter from 10 institutional investors, delivered via the office of Coronation Fund Managers on August 23 2018, requesting an independent investigation of all allegations made against the company, its directors and closely associated parties. The company has not yet been able to verify the shareholding of each of the signatories of the letter in Nepi Rockcastle."

The company said it was not aware of any specific allegations related to the business and that it was satisfied with the integrity of its business practices. Its board said it regards the letter and its requests "in a serious light" and has "accordingly, established a special board sub-committee to address the matter".

The members of the sub-committee are the newly elected chair of the board Robert Emslie; the chair of the audit committee Andre van der Veer; CEO Alex Morar; and the CFO Mirela Covasa.

The sub-committee is mandated by the board to engage with the signatories of the letter, who are shareholders in the company, to clarify the specific issues or concerns they may have pertaining to Nepi Rockcastle and to determine how such shareholders would like the company to investigate these matters.