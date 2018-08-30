WATCH: What Growthpoint had to face during a tough second half

Growthpoint Properties reported a 6.5% rise in distribution while total distributable income was up 10%, as the company increased its property assets by 8.7%.

The company says it experienced the toughest domestic operating environment in the second half of the year, and warns of an even tougher 2019, given the depressed property fundamentals in the domestic market.

Group CEO Norbert Sasse spoke to Business Day TV about the results.