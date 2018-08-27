Problems at Acacia Place to keep Transcend’s dividend flat

Transcend Residential Property Fund’s dividend growth is set to disappoint in its 2018 financial year thanks to problems with one of its 13 properties.

The group, which owns rental residential property and listed at the end of 2016, has had a tough 2018 so far, CEO Rob Wesselo said.

It released financial results for the six months to June 2018 on Friday, reporting it grew its dividend only 0.97% compared with the half-year to June 2017.

A number of bulk head leases expired at Acacia Place, a rental housing asset in eMalahleni (previously Witbank), which led to an inflated vacancy rate across the portfolio and placed pressure on earnings. A bulk head lease refers to a lease that is signed with one party, which then sublets the space to other tenants.

Transcend revised its dividend growth forecast downwards for its full 2018 financial year from between 6% and 8% to flat growth, because of the problems with Acacia Place.

At the end of the reporting period, the company owned a portfolio of 13 properties, which included 2,472 units.

These are located primarily in Gauteng, as well as Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

It was worth R1.219bn and had a gross lettable area of 124,634m².

The portfolio’s total vacancy rate was 11.12% at the end of the reporting period.

If Acacia Place is excluded, the vacancy rate of the stabilised portfolio was 5.11%.

It is expected that the vacancies of this portfolio will remain within the 4%-7% range for the remainder of the financial year.

Wesselo said the group is realising 4% escalations, on average, nationally and he is pleased to at least maintain dividend growth.

He said Transcend will expand its portfolio during the rest of the year and it will also sort out its problem asset.

Its board approved the acquisition of three fully tenanted rental properties, with 312 sectional title apartments that are situated in secure, walk-up complexes.

These properties are located in Gauteng and the Western Cape and they will be acquired for R136.2m.

Wesselo said Acacia Place accounted for 10% of group revenue and Transcend is working on a strategy to get a better performance out of the asset.

"We are going to avoid bulk head leases in the future. An important reason behind listing a residential-only property fund was that as a landlord we would not be overexposed to one tenant. So, if a tenant defaulted, we would still maintain a strong occupancy rate," he said.

Transcend made no disposals of any investment properties during the reporting period.

