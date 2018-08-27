From graduate to associate: Arup’s Adhir Imrith makes his mark

Thirty-three-year-old Adhir Imrith is one of the lead engineers involved in the development of Park Square - Durban’s much-anticipated new mixed-use development on uMhlanga Ridge.

As an associate at Arup South Africa, a leading global designing, planning and execution firm in the built environment, Imrith has been at the forefront of innovative design and planning over the past few years.

Imrith grew up in Durban and graduated with a BSc. Civil Engineering degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. While completing his degree, he interned at Arup – an experience that changed his life, as well as his approach to engineering and design.

In the 11 years after he joined Arup as a graduate, Imrith has been identified as a growing leader, both in the industry and in the firm. He now finds himself directing key projects with his own unique vision and drive for innovation.

“At Arup we have a very specific way of embracing our role in the built environment,” says Imrith. “We have a very on-the-ground approach to urbanisation, which means we can see design solutions from all angles, addressing multiple needs. At Arup we refer to this as ‘Total Architecture’”.

According to Imrith the concept of ‘Total Architecture’ works hand in hand with the idea of ‘Total Design’. So, how do these concepts interact and ultimately impact the process? “There is a deliberate collaboration and an added value to the wider team that comes out of a strong emphasis of working closely with both the client and the team,” he says. “Ultimately this level of collaboration creates a better built environment,” he adds.