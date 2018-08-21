Rebosis plunges after cut in dividend announced

Stats SA economic data released last week showed retail sales growth slowed from 1.9% year on year in May to 0.7% in June.

Rebosis has also seen its investment in UK retail weaken as perceptions about how the Brexit process will unfold have sent valuations there down.

Rebosis’s 30% interest in New Frontier Properties, a UK mall owner, is worth about R1bn, which is about 5% of its non-current assets.

Rebosis’s share price fell 6.8% in early trade on Monday after it said the dividend attributable to its main B shares would be 20%-25% lower for the six months to August 2018 compared with the 2017 period.

This was the largest share price fall since May 23, when it dropped 7.6%.

Rebosis has a dual capital structure with A and B shares which suits investors with different risk profiles. Rebosis A shareholders are guaranteed distribution growth of 5% and are paid first. B shareholders are paid the residual.

The company advised that the dividend per Rebosis B share for the six-month period to August 2018 was expected to be 50.66c-54.04c, between 20% and 25% lower than the 67.55c for the comparative six-month period ended August 31 2017.