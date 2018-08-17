Resilient declares similar dividend to that of 2017

Diversified property group Resilient's total dividend payout came out flat for the year to June 2018, compared with its previous financial year, because of various structural changes it made to how it calculated its distributable income, results showed on Friday.

Resilient, which owns South African shopping centres and stakes in a group of offshore property companies, has seen its share price fall more than 60% this year.

Some fund managers have exited the share as they felt it was overvalued. They were also critical of the company for having cross holdings with industrial property group Fortress, and argued that these cross holdings propped each others’ share prices up artificially.

They were also critical of how Resilient included interest earned on loans to its own BEE scheme in its dividend payouts. The interest was earned on loans to the broad-based BEE Siyakha education trusts, which were not part of the company’s core property operations.

The company said it would not include this irregular income when calculating future dividends.

The cross holdings were unwound earlier this year and the BBBEE trusts are currently being restructured.

The company declared a final dividend of 258.98c per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 565.44c, marginally lower than the previous year’s 567.29c.

The company said the first of its BBBEE schemes, Siyakha 1, which in the past supported the funding and administration of learning labs, computer and science laboratories and a university bursary scheme, would be renamed the Resilient Empowerment Trust.

Siyakha 2 is set to be transferred to Fortress’s balance sheet, and will act as its BEE partner in future.

Resilient’s board said the company would co-operate with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which is investigating it for possible insider trading, market manipulation and false or misleading reporting relating to its shares.

Friday’s results were released after the JSE’s close, with Resilient's share price having fallen 0.84% to R57.90 on the day.