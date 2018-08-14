Capital & Regional lifts interim dividend over 5%

On Tuesday, UK-based property owner Capital & Regional declared a 5.2% increase in its first-half dividend to 1.82 UK pence per share. This was in line with its goal of growing its dividend between 5% and 8% per year.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on JSE, the company cautioned that the annual payout might be at the lower end of the target range owing to the effect of the company’s voluntary arrangements.

The arrangements effectively give distressed tenants breathing space, allowing them to settle their obligations at a later date.

Capital & Regional said in a statement that there had been 12 company voluntary arrangements, involving national retailers or leisure operators across the UK in 2018, affecting 2,154 stores of which 22% had been closed or marked for closure.

The full-year effect of company voluntary arrangements and insolvencies on net rental income was expected to be about £1.2m, according to the statement.

Net rental income in the six months to June was £1m-£26m, from a matching period a year ago.

"This is a robust set of results that demonstrate that our strategy is delivering for our communities, our retailer customers and our shareholders," CEO Lawrence Hutchings said.

"Furthermore, the combination of strong lettings progress, which has driven increased like-for-like rental income, as well as growth in footfall, where we once again comfortably outperformed the national average, and an increase in adjusted profit, all illustrate the resilience of the high-quality, convenient ‘needs’-focused community shopping centres that characterise our portfolio." "

The share price was relatively flat at R8.70 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R6.2bn.