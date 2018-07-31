Tower feels the pinch of SA’s sluggish economy

Tower Property Fund says it is feeling the effect of sluggish economic growth in SA, pushing the fund to offer lower than expected rentals and longer beneficial occupation periods to entice new tenants.

The property group owns a diversified portfolio of convenience retail, industrial and office properties valued at R4.9bn in SA and Croatia.

In SA, the portfolio is mainly located in Gauteng, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal. The five Croatian properties represent 28% of the group’s total value.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that its distribution — one of the key measures of the underlying performance in the property space — rose 5% to 81c per share in the year to end-May.

"The South African economy has been under significant pressure over the past year, which has resulted in a volatile trading environment," Tower said in a statement.

Net property income dropped to R399.03m, from R413.08m a year ago and vacancies decreased marginally to 5% from 5.9%.

Revenue dropped 7% to R416m, after selling non-core properties within the SA portfolio.

The company did not provide forecast for its distributions for the year ahead, as is usually the case with property companies, citing the unpredictability of macro conditions.

However, it said property net income in SA was expected to remain under pressure, resulting in flat to low growth.

"The Croatian portfolio is expected to perform well, given the growth in the Croatian economy, however, the rental reduction at Vukovarska will reduce the net income for the forecast year, meaning property income growth across the combined portfolio is anticipated to be flat."