Steinhoff International property subsidiary agrees to hold off their debt claims

Steinhoff International Holdings said on Thursday that lenders to its subsidiary Hemisphere International Properties had agreed to hold off their debt claims and the firm will now move to restructure the company, sending Steinhoff shares up 9%, at one stage.

About 90% of creditors signed the lock-up agreement, giving Hemisphere, the group’s real estate arm, a three-year breathing space from debt repayments.

Steinhoff was looking to extend a €750m loan maturing in August and issued out of Hemisphere. The parties will now look to implement the restructuring of Hemisphere by August 3, Steinhoff said in a statement.

Steinhoff’s Johannesburg-listed shares were up 6.53% at R2.61 12.41pm GMT, having risen as much as 9% earlier. Steinhoff is fighting for survival after revealing multi-billion-euro holes in its balance sheet that wiped away more than 90% of its market value and forced it to sell assets to raise working capital.

The Hemisphere portfolio —which holds about 140 property assets — includes stores, warehouses and offices across Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Britain and eastern Europe.

In April, investment firm and real estate specialist CBRE cut the valuation of the property portfolio to €1.1bn from Steinhoff’s value of €2.2bn.

Steinhoff and its creditors have already signed lock-up agreements pertaining to Steinhoff Europe, Steinhoff Finance Holding and Stripes US Holding. It had said the restructuring of those units would be done within three months.

Reuters