Intu’s share slips after it reports interim loss and resignation of its CEO

JSE-listed UK shopping mall owner Intu’s share price fell 5% to R29.68 on Thursday morning after it announced an interim loss and the resignation of its CEO David Fischel.

Intu plunged into a loss of £503m for the six months to end-June from a profit of £123m in the matching period.

Despite the loss, it maintained its interim dividend at 4.6 pence.

Its interim revenue declined by 6.9% to £286m.

"Under the proposed Hammerson merger, David was expecting to stand down upon the transaction completing. That transaction is no longer proceeding, and the board is enormously grateful to David for agreeing to remain in post for a longer period than he had envisaged, giving the board sufficient time to search for a suitable successor," Intu chairman John Strachan said in a media release on Thursday morning.

Intu booked exceptional costs of £6.3m from the merger with Hammerson that was called off.

The shopping mall owner said its net loss "is driven primarily by the deficit on property revaluations of £650.4m from a surplus of £17.7m".

"During a period of weakening sentiment in the retail market, which has impacted prime shopping centre valuations, Intu has delivered a resilient operational performance in the first half of 2018. This reflects the high quality of our business, which was able to perform in a challenging retail environment," Fischel said in the results statement.

"Our occupancy level remains high at 97%, with aggregate lettings 6% ahead of previous rents."