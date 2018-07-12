How Atlantic Leaf is making its mark on UK real estate

Atlantic Leaf is hitting its stride under the leadership of CEO Paul Leaf-Wright as it builds a presence in the UK’s industrial real estate market.

Its assets have grown more than 10-fold since it listed in April 2014 — from £27m (R481m) to £386m (R6.87bn) at the end of May and could double in the next five years, Leaf-Wright said on Wednesday.

His focus has been on buying industrial properties that are let out to more than one tenant, especially companies that work in warehousing and distribution. This has brought Atlantic Leaf into a highly competitive part of UK real estate.

Leaf-Wright said on the sidelines of the release of financial results for the three months to May that while retail sales were under pressure, industrial and, to a lesser extent, office properties were performing well.

The UK economy was gaining momentum, providing a boost to Atlantic Leaf, which achieved strong results for the three months to May, reporting that adjusted headline earnings per share grew 2.6% in pound terms. The UK economy grew at 0.3% in May, helped by the royal wedding and warm weather, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics.