New entrant Tenurey perks up advisory sector

09 July 2018 - 05:03 Alistair Anderson
Listed property advisory used to be dominated by a handful of service providers, but a new entrant to the market, Tenurey BSM, launched in October 2017 to service listed and unlisted real estate companies, has brought much-needed competition.

Originally, the investment banks provided this kind of service, but this has changed over the past five years, with Java Capital firmly placing itself as a respected and reliable service provider, advising on numerous mergers and acquisitions, rights issues, listings and often acting as a sole bookrunner during capital raises.

Former CEO of JSE-listed Annuity Properties and previous head of property advisory at Investec corporate finance, Panico Theocharides, along with Shaun Stewart (also previously at Investec corporate finance) and Panos Zagaretos (previously a senior manager of investments at the Public Investment Corporation’s property division), have combined their experience to bring specialist advisory and due-diligence skills to their clients through Tenurey BSM.

"After many years of relative stability and predictable growth, the property industry has experienced recent volatility and is facing challenging economic headwinds," said Theocharides. While acquisitions and growth would always be firmly on the radar, an inward focus was now prevalent across the sector.

"Our broad base of competencies has enabled us to work alongside management teams, not only on a transactional basis, but also on a strategic basis to assist in achieving alignment and extracting value."

He said that SA’s listed property was experiencing a lean period, given a weak economy, lagging returns, a decline in corporate activity and increased competition for capital. "Times are tough. The sector has come off and we see many stocks that are trading at massive discounts to net asset value."

At some point the sector used to outperform general equities, cash and bonds.

"Things have changed, but change brings opportunity … we’re likely to see more corporates starting to move properties off balance sheet."

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Redefine buys nine properties in Poland

The fourth-largest JSE-listed real estate investment trust wants to earn more of its annual income from rent to maintain distribution growth
Companies
3 days ago

Growthpoint uses skills in pursuit of profit

Growthpoint Properties will now have a dedicated development and trading division to help boost earnings
Companies
5 days ago

Property investors told to brace for lower dividends

Landlords have warned that fund managers need to temper their dividend growth expectations
Companies
7 days ago

Africrest Properties on track to reach rental goal

The company’s target is to amass a portfolio of more than R1bn in rental apartments
Companies
11 days ago

City of Joburg orders Century to stop building student accommodation

Despite plans not being approved and a stop notice served, Century Property has continued to build in Joburg’s Auckland Park
Companies
11 days ago

