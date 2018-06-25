Companies / Property

Scania renews local leases with Growthpoint

25 June 2018 - 20:36 Alistair Anderson
Growthpoint Properties' headquarters in Sandton. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Growthpoint Properties, the largest listed real estate company in the country, has renewed four leases with Swedish group, Scania, extending its relationship with the company that offers sales of trucks, buses, and services in more than 100 countries.

Growthpoint owns and manages a diversified portfolio of 559 property assets, locally and internationally and has market capitalisation of nearly R78bn.

The leases were renewed for four properties located in established industrial areas across the province of Gauteng, said Growthpoint.

Growthpoint is trying to focus on managing its core property portfolio as well as investing in specialised property sectors.

Two of the Sacania leases were renewed for seven-year periods, being the 12,650m² South African headquarters of Scania in Aeroton, Johannesburg, and the 2,950m² facility in Rosslyn, Pretoria. Leases renewed for five years include Scania’s 4,380m² Alrode facility and its 3,740m² Elandsfontein facility, both on the East Rand.

As part of the lease renewal transactions, Growthpoint made a R9m investment in upgrading Scania’s facilities, with a focus on its in-country HQ. Its Aeroton head office was given a facelift with a fresh, modern new façade. The building also received a new fire tank and sprinkler system upgrade.

All four buildings were built specifically for Scania, designed around its business and services to accommodate the large, heavy vehicles and engines synonymous with its brand.

The Aeroton headquarters includes space for Scania’s offices, warehouses for assembly, storage and distribution. The other three facilities all offer Scania truck sales and services.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Scania and look forward to continuing our long and positive association with this respected international business," said Errol Taylor, head of asset management: industrial at Growthpoint.

