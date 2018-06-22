Listed property sector ‘too driven by short-term dividends’

The South African listed property sector has been held back by an overreliance on short-term returns, according to industry professionals.

The emphasis needed to go back to serving customers and investing responsibly, they said at the annual South African Property Owners Association conference, which was held in Durban on Thursday.

Demanding that property firms deliver dividend growth rates that were much higher than economic growth rates was proving unsustainable and attention needed to go back to managing portfolios and positioning funds for future trends.

Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Income Fund and chairman of the SA Reit Association, said he was concerned that property owners were not focused on managing their assets and better serving their customers.

He said they were driven by fund managers to enhance dividend growth through acquiring assets, which did not necessarily carry the strongest investment case, and expanding offshore to take advantage of an attractive yield spread.

Financial engineering techniques, including interest rate swaps, had also enhanced dividend growth, Phil Barttram, executive director of MSCI, said.

Nesi Chetty, head of listed property at Momentum Investments, said the listed property sector had become accustomed to dividend growth being the most important investment driver for fund managers.

This, however, could change as property companies had to spend more money retaining existing tenants, while there was a lack of demand for office space and SA sat with too many large shopping centres, he said.

Speaking about the future of South African real estate, Chetty said he expected firms to invest in smaller shopping centres.

"Funds will adapt to new dynamics and invest in different kinds of assets. My wild-card idea is that I think we will also see a proliferation of storage space in SA."

Chetty said Momentum took a five-to 10-year view when it invested in property stocks and it looked at perceived share price and income growth over this period. "We have to think more long term to look after pension funds and investor interests. We cannot just chase quick dividend returns," he said.

Evan Robins, listed property manager of Old Mutual Investment Group’s MacroSolutions, said fund managers needed to judge management teams within the economic context.

"It is unrealistic to expect the same level of performance as was achieved when the economy was stronger," he said. Some property funds had achieved double-digit dividend growth from about 2013 to 2017.

andersona@businesslive.co.za