Atterbury signs up first tenant in new development

Property developer Atterbury has closed a landmark deal that will see CooperVision, a contact lens provider, became the first tenant at its prime Randport Industrial Development in Gosforth Park, Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

Few new industrial property developments have been launched in SA in recent years but Atterbury said some large high quality tenants were still looking for new top-quality office space.

Atterbury has designed the park to provide 103,000 square metres of modern business space in big-box logistics warehouses as well as showrooms and offices.

Big-box spaces are often referred to as mega-stores or superstores, and usually offer a variety of products.

It has chosen a prime position for this development in SA’s economic hub, Gauteng, and within a major established and growing node.

"Atterbury is pleased to introduce CooperVision to Randport Industrial Park where its new premises will incorporate strategic benefits that unlock efficiencies and value that support its business goals. We are thrilled to develop CooperVision’s new facility and position it confidently for the future. We look forward to a long and strong relationship with this great business," said Atterbury development manager Arno du Plessis.

He said Atterbury’s transaction with CooperVision would trigger the start of the first phase of a business-unit scheme within the development and its associated infrastructure. Construction was expected to begin in July 2018.

The development has been zoned and serviced, and the business park is ready to cater for industrial facilities of up to 70,000 square metres.

The business units at Randport would be developed in two-phases. Each phase includes a large building with 9,500 square metres in the first phase and 6,000 for the second -that is flexible enough for a single-tenant or multiple-units ranging from 650 square metres up to 6,000.

CooperVision will take 2,400 square metres of space for offices and a warehouse, which is set to be ready for their occupation on July 1 2019.