PROPERTY VACANCIES
South African property funds mull office conversions for online retailers
South African property funds are considering converting offices beset with vacancies into specialised warehousing and distribution centres, which can support online shopping.
While online retail penetration is fairly low in SA compared with the likes of the UK and US, landlords have recognised that traditional shopping centres will not serve as large a role in retail sales a few years from now.
This has prompted numerous listed property funds to search for appropriate industrial assets that can be used to house goods and move them quickly.
Redefine Properties executive chairman Marc Wainer said he was more confident about making new investments in retail and properties as opposed to building new offices.
Growthpoint Properties chief operating officer Engelbert Binedell said the firm’s investment strategy had shifted recently to having one part that would involve buying offshore properties and another focused on investing in specialised property types of real estate such as logistics.
But a number of funds may be late to this party already.
"They need to have platforms which can run these, often multi-let industrial assets, well. You want to be attracting the best logistics tenants in the world. These are management-intensive assets," said Evan Robins of Old Mutual Investment Group.
High-quality industrial assets have been priced at premiums and only a few property funds have managed to get their hands on them. These include Equites Property Fund and Fortress, which both have advanced operating platforms that attract large tenants like DHL and Amazon. Equites has also invested in high-end UK distribution centres. Its CEO and founder, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, spent a number of years building a contact base in the UK before he listed Equites in 2014.
"Our track record of strong distribution and net asset value growth has made this company a top-performing real estate investment trust which is specialised and attractive," said Taverna-Turisan.
The other major player in high-end industrial property is Fortress, a part of the Resilient stable of companies.
Fortress will own 150 high-quality logistics assets in five years’ time, according to CEO Mark Stevens.
