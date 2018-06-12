Companies / Property

RETAIL WEALTH MARKET

Quilter listing a possible boon for investors

Quilter is the rebranded Old Mutual Wealth, which will be unbundled from the insurance group at the end of June

12 June 2018 - 05:05 Hanna Ziady
Paul Feeney is the CEO of Quilter, which is the rebranded Old Mutual Wealth. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Feeney is the CEO of Quilter, which is the rebranded Old Mutual Wealth. Picture: SUPPLIED

The timing of Quilter’s listing on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges later in June could prove a boon for Old Mutual shareholders if the price of peers is any indication.

St James’s Place, Quilter’s largest listed competitor, was trading on a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23 times, said Renier de Bruyn, an investment analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth.

A price-to-earnings ratio divides a company’s share price by its earnings per share, indicating the price investors are willing to pay for each rand of a company’s earnings. The higher the multiple, the more investors are willing to pay for the stock, which could indicate that shareholders have high growth expectations for the company.

Quilter is the rebranded Old Mutual Wealth, which will be unbundled from the insurance group at the end of June as part of its multiyear managed separation process.

Quilter and Old Mutual Limited, which has absorbed Old Mutual Emerging Markets and the group’s majority stake in Nedbank, will list in London and Johannesburg on June 26.

On Monday Old Mutual said up to 9.6% of Quilter shares would be offered to institutional investors at a price range set at between 125p and 155p per ordinary share.

"Adjusting for the separation cost and disposal of Quilter’s single strategy asset manager, we estimate the indicative offer price for Quilter translates into a 15-to 18-times normalised price-to-earnings ratio," said De Bruyn. "Although this seems reasonable, certain Old Mutual investors may have hoped for a higher price, given the high ratings on which Quilter’s peers are currently trading."

It would be better for Old Mutual shareholders if Quilter shares were priced at the upper end of the range, as the proceeds of the sale were likely to pass to investors as a special dividend in the future, De Bruyn said.

Old Mutual plc’s shareholders will receive one ordinary share in each of Old Mutual Limited and Quilter, with the latter giving South African investors immediate exposure to the UK’s booming retail wealth market. Official figures estimated the size of this market to be in the region of £1-trillion at the end of 2016.

Pension reforms are also growing this market, driving a move to defined contribution funds and allowing retirees to draw down from their invested income rather than having to purchase an annuity. Regulatory changes were a tailwind for Quilter, said De Bruyn.

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za

Old Mutual sale of UK business shapes up

Institutional investors will be allocated 9.6% of the Quilter shares, at a price range yet to be determined
Companies
13 days ago

Old Mutual plc to proceed with plan to sell Quilter shares

Shareholders have approved a plan that entails the sale of a 9.6% stake in investment adviser Quilter, with 87% going to Old Mutual shareholders
Companies
13 days ago

Old Mutual: No wind-up windfall

It’s just weeks before the lights are switched off at the group’s head office in London
Money & Investing
1 month ago

New Old Mutual to expand banking and funeral businesses

The new African financial services group is planning to grow low-income banking sector and funeral services
Companies
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom drags regulator to court over its tariffs ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Vodacom unveils biggest BEE telecoms deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Werksmans report shows Transnet wasted billions ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Why it is a bad time for property listing hopefuls
Companies / Property
5.
Britain watchdog fines KPMG £3.2m for failures in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

What to drink now: Prize-winning varietals from Neethlingshof
Life / Food

STUART THEOBALD: Pravin Gordhan gets his personal finances right
Opinion / Columnists

Why it is a bad time for property listing hopefuls
Companies / Property

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Retirement fund sector in good hands with top fund managers
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.