WATCH: Why Delta has warned investors about next year

05 June 2018 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Delta Property Fund has warned that one-off lease adjustments being traded off for longer-term leases and the disposal of assets will put pressure on earnings in its 2019 financial year.

The company made these comments while releasing its results for the year to end-February 2018.

CEO Sandile Nomvete spoke to Business Day TV to provide more detail to the numbers.

