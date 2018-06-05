News Leader
WATCH: Why Delta has warned investors about next year
05 June 2018 - 09:09
Delta Property Fund has warned that one-off lease adjustments being traded off for longer-term leases and the disposal of assets will put pressure on earnings in its 2019 financial year.
The company made these comments while releasing its results for the year to end-February 2018.
CEO Sandile Nomvete spoke to Business Day TV to provide more detail to the numbers.
