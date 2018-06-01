Waterfall Investment will co-operate with water theft investigation, CEO Willie Vos says

CEO of Waterfall Investment Company Willie Vos says the group will wait for investigations into water theft to be completed at Waterfall Estate before it takes any action against its employees.

Waterfall Investment Company owns and manages Waterfall Estate,

"Waterfall Investment Company is aware of the allegations that have been reported in the media regarding alleged illegal water meter connections involving certain developers and municipal officials. Two Waterfall Investment Company employees have been arrested but have since been released on unopposed bail. They have been granted leave and agreed to assist in the investigations," he said.

"We take these allegations against employees extremely seriously and will fully co-operate with the authorities in their attempt to address the problem of corruption in SA. Investigations are continuing and should any untoward practice be found, we will take immediate corrective action, in line with ethical business practices and legal requirements," Vos said.

He said Waterfall Investment Company was committed to full transparency and that further announcements would be made once the investigations were concluded.

"Waterfall Investment Company is neither a developer nor a consumer of water in any part of the Waterfall Estate," Vos said.

An investigation has been under way into how the development and other entities in Midrand’s Waterfall area procure water, and if they pay for it.

The city said earlier this week that it had received R8.2m from Waterfall Investment Company, adding that the company collected water from illegally installed meters without paying for it.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that Joburg Water employee Faisel Abrahams and also two co-accused from Waterfall Investment Company, Irving Steyn and Yvette Scheepers, were arrested this week after they illegally obtained water meters and stole water estimated to be worth millions of rand, during the development of Waterfall City.

They were accused of colluding so that Waterfall Investment Company would not be billed.