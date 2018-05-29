It’s official: Attacq converts to a Reit

Attacq, the JSE-listed property company which owns the Mall of Africa and numerous other assets in the Waterfall precinct, announced on Tuesday that it had converted to a Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), following JSE approval.

Attacq was founded in 2005 and listed as a property company on the JSE in 2013. The intention to convert to an income focused Reit formed part of the revised strategy which it announced to the market in June last year. The group had been a capital growth company but would become a Reit and have to pay the majority of its income out to shareholders.

Critics have argued that its capital value has not grown quickly enough, with its share price having grown about 6.6% since it listed.

Interim CEO Melt Hamman said this would enable it to access a broader range of shareholders. Most property companies listed on the JSE are Reits.

"Our Reit conversion finalises our shift in focus from providing only capital growth to a focus on total return comprising sustainable income distributions as well as capital growth. We believe this strategy is a natural step given the progression in our business since listing in 2013.

"Our quality portfolio of South African income producing assets is underpinned by strong property fundamentals and with a gross asset base exceeding R28bn as at December 31 2017. We believe that Attacq will attract a broader investor base by converting to the widely understood Reit structure and by distributing earnings bi-annually," said Hamman.

Attacq has developed most of Waterfall’s roughly 1-million meter square space, of which approximately 600,000m² is already serviced and immediately available for the value accretive roll out of commercial, residential and industrial developments.

Attacq is targeting a maiden dividend of 73c per share, payable in October 2018 for the financial year ended June 30 2018.

