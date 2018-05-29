Companies / Property

It’s official: Attacq converts to a Reit

29 May 2018 - 19:29 Alistair Anderson
Melt Hamman. Picture: SUPPLIED
Melt Hamman. Picture: SUPPLIED

Attacq, the JSE-listed property company which owns the Mall of Africa and numerous other assets in the Waterfall precinct, announced on Tuesday that it had converted to a Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), following JSE approval.

Attacq was founded in 2005 and listed as a property company on the JSE in 2013. The intention to convert to an income focused Reit formed part of the revised strategy which it announced to the market in June last year. The group had been a capital growth company but would become a Reit and have to pay the majority of its income out to shareholders.

Critics have argued that its capital value has not grown quickly enough, with its share price having grown about 6.6% since it listed.

Interim CEO Melt Hamman said this would enable it to access a broader range of shareholders. Most property companies listed on the JSE are Reits.

"Our Reit conversion finalises our shift in focus from providing only capital growth to a focus on total return comprising sustainable income distributions as well as capital growth. We believe this strategy is a natural step given the progression in our business since listing in 2013.

"Our quality portfolio of South African income producing assets is underpinned by strong property fundamentals and with a gross asset base exceeding R28bn as at December 31 2017. We believe that Attacq will attract a broader investor base by converting to the widely understood Reit structure and by distributing earnings bi-annually," said Hamman.

Attacq has developed most of Waterfall’s roughly 1-million meter square space, of which approximately 600,000m² is already serviced and immediately available for the value accretive roll out of commercial, residential and industrial developments.

Attacq is targeting a maiden dividend of 73c per share, payable in October 2018 for the financial year ended June 30 2018.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

SA property stocks going for a song

Investors may have a limited window of opportunity to buy SA-focused property stocks at record dividend yields
Money & Investing
19 days ago

BDTV: Stock picks — Attacq and Ferguson

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Attacq and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses ...
Markets
3 months ago

Confidence lifts South African listed developers’ prospects

Higher consumer confidence and economic growth could help listed developer funds recover
Companies
4 months ago

Can SA list its cities?

It sounds like a solution to the country’s service delivery problems, but placing a whole metropolitan area in private ownership, or building one ...
Features
5 months ago

Property funds analysis: Pitfalls of benchmark-hugging

The real estate sector may have only 4% of the assets of the collective investment schemes industry, but it is still a substantial R81.4bn
Investing
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff Africa Retail investors to pay R500m to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PIC board plans to examine controversial Ayo ...
Companies
3.
Woolworths has a mountain to climb to ditch ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom no longer on ‘chopping block’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Aveng share price falls 13% amid negotiations ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

New mix works for Mall of Africa
Business

BMW Group aims to deliver on its promise
Life / Motoring

Attacq to pay first dividend to shareholders
Companies / Property

MAS looks to sell some European assets
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.