Shareholders suffer after Tradehold splits into two and stock price swings

25 May 2018 - 13:39 Robert Laing
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Splitting Tradehold into a property group and a newly created financial services company called Mettle Investments has effectively left shareholders 6% poorer.

Whereas unbundlings often result in the combined value of the divorced companies rising, the R1.10 Mettle settled at on Friday was not sufficient to compensate for Tradehold’s R2 drop.

On Thursday, when Tradehold shareholders received one Mettle share per Tradehold share, the newly listed company’s shares swung between 26c and 150c before settling at 110c on Friday.

Tradehold, which closed at R15 on Tuesday, nearly halved to R8 on Wednesday before rebounding to R14.99 on Thursday and settling at R13 on Friday.

Tradehold, originally a UK-focused property group in Christo Wiese’s stable of JSE-listed companies, separated from its financial services subsidiaries on Thursday by issuing one Mettle share for every Tradehold share held.

This leaves Tradehold as a Southern Africa-focused property group with a dual-listing in Windhoek.

The prospectus for Mettle issued on May 15 described the new company as having operations in SA and the UK. Its SA services include acting as a JSE sponsor.

SA’s property let-down

Landlords are finding malls and shops easier to let than offices, where vacancies are growing and oversupply is pushing prices down
1 day ago

Capco mulls splitting business into two divisions

Capital & Counties group says the first order of business will be Covent Garden in London
5 hours ago

Resilient falls up to 6% on restatement of its interim results

The real estate investment trust says the restatement is due to the transfer of Siyakha to Resilient’s books seeing its total assets growing to ...
2 days ago

Arrowhead sees little chance of property-sector consolidation

The diversified real estate group’s dividend per share dropped 6.5% in the six months to end-March, in line with expectations, as it continues to ...
1 day ago

