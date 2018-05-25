Capco mulls splitting business into two divisions

Capital & Counties (Capco), which owns two of the UK’s most iconic real estate assets, is considering splitting into two businesses, having given up on its two-pronged strategy.

For years, Capco tried to get retail-centred Covent Garden and residential asset Earls Court to perform in tandem, but the residential estate has been beset with challenges and has lagged what is a retail champion.

"The board of Capital & Counties Properties announces it is considering a demerger, which would result in two separately listed businesses based around its prime central London estates, each with its own distinct investment prospects," the group said.

The group said the first business will be Covent Garden, "a world-class destination in the heart of central London", which was valued at more than £2.5bn at December 31 2017. It would be launched as an independent, prime central London retail-focused real estate investment trust, led by current Capco CEO Ian Hawksworth.

The second business will be a London development company centred around Earls Court, "which represents one of the most important large-scale strategic opportunity areas in central London, led by Gary Yardley", the group said.

Capco’s share of property interests at Earls Court was valued at £759m as at the end of December 2017.

The board had reviewed the structure of Capco’s businesses to ensure it was maximising long-term value creation for shareholders and decided a major change was needed, which could be implemented by the end of 2018.

Hawksworth said both businesses were positioned to reward investors.

Earls Court would see new construction for millions of square feet, with the help of the local government body, Transport for London, which owns a third of the development, he said.

Golden Section research analyst Garreth Elston welcomed the potential split and that fund managers had hoped something like this would happen for years. "Each asset is a good asset but I’m not sure these assets fit that well together. Investors have been looking for more specialisation in commercial property, and making Capco two separate companies would achieve that."

