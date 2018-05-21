Dipula remains cautious on reported 4.6% interim dividend growth

Real estate investment trust (Reit) Dipula Income Fund reported an average dividend growth of 4.6% a share on a combined basis for the six months to end-March, but it remained cautious for the year ahead.

Despite the cautionary stance, it expects growth in dividends of between 4% and 5% for the year ending August.

The A-share dividend rose 4% to 52.67488 cents a share and the B-share dividend 5.3% to 44.07594 cents a share in the interim period.

At 11.40am Dipula A-shares were down 0.10% to R10.13. The share has lost 2.13% in 2018. Dipula B-shares were untraded.

Dipula owns a number of properties in the retail, office and logistics space.

"The focus in the next six months will be on integrating the new acquisitions into the group and extracting maximum value from the existing portfolio," it said.

Dipula acquired a portfolio valued at R1.25bn from Setso and RecTrust with a forward yield of 11.8% in the reporting period.

Distributable earnings rose 11.5% to R216.4m.

Vacancies increased to 10.4% compared to 9.2% at February 2017. The breakdown of vacancies by sector amounted to 8.1% in retail from 7.9% in February 2017, at 15.3% at offices from 15.1% and 12.9% at industrial from 8.8%.