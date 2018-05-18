Liberty Two Degrees jumps after deal to convert to a Reit

The share price of Liberty Two Degrees rose 11% to R8 on Friday after it announced a deal with its parent company, Liberty, to convert itself into a real estate investment trust (Reit).

When Liberty Two Degrees was unbundled from insurance group Liberty in November 2016, it became the 16.5% owner of Sandton City, 22% owner of Eastgate and a 5.5% owner of Melrose Arch — essentially a minority owner of the many shopping complexes owned by its parent.

Liberty’s property subsidiary said in Friday’s statement its parent had "agreed in principle" to create a successor to Liberty Two Degrees, which will hold an additional R1.2bn worth of properties.

The property group said it and its parent have "resolved to put in place the necessary steps to fully align Liberty Two Degrees with similar entities in the listed property sector".

"The board believes that the proposed transaction is in the best interests of unit-holders and that these measures should assist in achieving a better correlation between the unit trading price and the net asset value of Liberty Two Degrees’ underlying asset portfolio," Friday’s statement said.

"Furthermore, the proposed transaction represents an opportunity to introduce a conservative level of debt to NewCo’s capital structure, serving to reduce its weighted average cost of capital, while still providing Liberty Two Degrees with flexibility to execute on its investment objective and strategy."