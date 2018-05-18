Companies / Property

Liberty Two Degrees jumps after deal to convert to a Reit

Liberty Two Degrees says its parent, Liberty, has ‘agreed in principle’ to create a successor to Liberty Two Degrees

18 May 2018 - 12:52 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The share price of Liberty Two Degrees rose 11% to R8 on Friday after it announced a deal with its parent company, Liberty, to convert itself into a real estate investment trust (Reit).

When Liberty Two Degrees was unbundled from insurance group Liberty in November 2016, it became the 16.5% owner of Sandton City, 22% owner of Eastgate and a 5.5% owner of Melrose Arch — essentially a minority owner of the many shopping complexes owned by its parent.

Liberty’s property subsidiary said in Friday’s statement its parent had "agreed in principle" to create a successor to Liberty Two Degrees, which will hold an additional R1.2bn worth of properties.

The property group said it and its parent have "resolved to put in place the necessary steps to fully align Liberty Two Degrees with similar entities in the listed property sector".

"The board believes that the proposed transaction is in the best interests of unit-holders and that these measures should assist in achieving a better correlation between the unit trading price and the net asset value of Liberty Two Degrees’ underlying asset portfolio," Friday’s statement said.

"Furthermore, the proposed transaction represents an opportunity to introduce a conservative level of debt to NewCo’s capital structure, serving to reduce its weighted average cost of capital, while still providing Liberty Two Degrees with flexibility to execute on its investment objective and strategy."

Maritzburg real estate loses its lustre

New R400m project in KZN capital unlikely to woo back investors
Business
1 month ago

Edcon’s store-culling to hit malls

The retail group’s restructuring efforts could place further strain on already struggling shopping centres
News & Fox
1 day ago

Atlantic seaboard still fetching top dollar

Cape Town’s housing market has started to slow, but the Atlantic seaboard is still notching up record prices
Investing
1 month ago

BACKSTORY: Liberty Two Degrees COO Jonathan Sinden

We question COO of Liberty Two Degrees Jonathan Sinden
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka confronts JSE on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
End of an era as Stephen Koseff lets go of the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sygnia CEO clashes with JSE on listings
Companies / Financial Services
4.
New Old Mutual to expand banking and funeral ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SAP boss apologises for ‘missteps’ in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.