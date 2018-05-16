Positive Gemgrow will continue buying assets from larger funds in 2018

Junior real-estate group Gemgrow Properties will be an aggressive buyer of assets in SA for the rest of 2018, despite prevailing weaknesses in the economy.

Gemgrow is buying assets from larger funds that are freeing up debt and letting go of properties that they can no longer manage effectively.

The group, which listed in 2016, is one of the most acquisitive real-estate investment trusts (Reits) on a relative basis, according to chief operating officer Alon Kirkel.

Gemgrow made acquisitions worth R549m during the first half of its 2018 financial year, which began in September. It grew its asset base to R5bn, results for the six months to March showed. Its market capitalisation was about R3.3bn.

"We are probably the most acquisitive Reit in the sector at the moment. Larger funds are having to be quite cautious in SA at the moment," Kirkel said.

Gemgrow operates with an A and B share structure, catering for different risk preferences.

A shareholders get a preferential dividend. The growth on this dividend paid out of distributable income is set at the lower of the consumer price inflation figure and 5%. B shareholders are paid the balance of distributable income.

The group declared an A share dividend of 52.18c and a B share dividend of 38.52c in line with its guidance.

"Gemgrow is positioned to deliver on its guidance of 7% to 9% on its B share. Gemgrow’s focus is to reshape and improve on the performance of its core portfolio by unlocking further potential from existing properties, effecting strategic disposals, undertaking refurbishments to unlock income on vacant space and pursuing yield-enhancing acquisitions," Kirkel said.

He said Gemgrow’s balance sheet was strong, with a low loan-to-value of 29% and with 97% of its debt hedged. The group’s debt expiry profile also improved to 3.8 years from one year. Its vacancy was at 9%.

Metope Investment Managers investment analyst Kelly Ward said Gemgrow’s distribution results were in line with expectations and strategy as communicated to the market, but it seemed that its physical property performance was a bit disappointing.

"Vacancies increased across the board; however, this was due to properties they acquired with vacant space, rather than a deterioration in their tenancies," she said.

"The sector of the market they are playing in is very tough, and it will require hard work and some strong GDP growth if they are to make a meaningful improvement to their vacancy profile," she said.

Rael Colley, a real-estate analyst at Anchor Stockbrokers said Gemgrow’s results had more positives than negatives.

"Overall Gemgrow’s results were in line with our expectations. It is promising that their guidance for B-class distribution growth for financial year 2018 of between 7% and 9% is still intact. Many other locally focused funds have lowered their guidance as of late," he said.

Gemgrow managed to renew new lets at positive reversions, which was also promising in the current environment.

"They managed to extend the debt expiry profile to 3.8 years, previously 12 months, without compromising on their average weighted cost of debt. Vacancies have ticked up slightly but that was to be expected given the vacancies inherent in their recent portfolio acquisitions," he said.