WATCH: How Calgro M3 has battled volatility and tight cash flow

Weak economic conditions, market volatility and cash flow constraints weighed on Calgro M3’s annual performance.

The company on Monday reported an almost 32% slump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the year to end-February 2018.

It said the construction of units for its real estate investment trust (Reit) joint venture also weighed on its results.

Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan spoke to Business Day TV about the results.