Investec’s JSE-listed Reit increases dividend despite fall in earnings

Investec’s separately JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) raised its dividend 8.5% despite a 14.5% drop in attributable earnings as it warned of a tough environment for South African landlords.

Investec Property Fund declared a final dividend of 70.16c, taking its total for the year to end-March to 138.53c, an 8.5% increase on the previous year’s 127.65c.

Investec Property Fund in turn owns an independently JSE-listed Australia-focused Reit, which also released its results on Tuesday, declaring a final distribution of 5.08 Australian cents, taking its total for the year to 10.03 Australian cents.

Investec’s South African-focused Reit generated 39% of its rental revenue from office blocks, 37% from retail centres and 24% from industrial buildings.

Its geographical spread was 64% of its rents from properties in Gauteng, 13% from KwaZulu-Natal, 10% Western Cape, 6% Free State, 3% Limpopo and 4% from the remaining provinces.

The Reit complained in its results statement of competition among landlords leading to unprofitable deals with tenants, especially in the industrial market.

"The fund’s office vacancy has increased to 5.4% from 2.2% a year ago. The largest contributors being International SOS at Grand Central vacating as well as increased vacancy in Randburg and Fourways properties," the results statement said.

Of its office space, 21% of its gross leasable area is in Sandton. It has "a nodal vacancy of 5.3%, which is substantially lower than the overall vacancy in Sandton of 13%".

Struggling retailer Edcon is a major tenant of its shopping centres.

"The fund has 23 Edcon brands located across 10 retail properties, making up 1.9% of the total portfolio revenue. Edcon is once again in a process to restructure its business and has approached the fund about store portfolio rationalisation, which may include store closures," Investec Property Fund said.

"No agreements have been reached as yet, however, the fund does not expect the outcome to have a significant impact on revenue."