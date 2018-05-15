Calgro move to diversify seems to be paying off

Calgro M3’s memorial parks and real estate investment trust (Reit) businesses are expected to each contribute a third to revenue in future.

The decision by the company to diversify into new areas is paying off, with the result that these two ancillary businesses may be larger than the original business within a few years, according to an analyst.

CEO Wikus Lategan has said previously the company’s plan was to have three businesses that each contributed a third to earnings, thereby diversifying against the risks of operating only one business. These are its traditional home-building business, its investment in a Reit and its owning and managing of memorial parks.

Portfolio manager at Alpha Wealth Keith McLachlan said Calgro had invested in two businesses that offered tremendous scope and that the company was in a very strong position, which promised impressive growth over the next two years.

"The company has positioned itself well against a series of risks. They do not face competition in the memorial parks industry and could become a dominant player there.

"Their Reit joint venture with SA Corporate Real Estate is also exciting. There is a large demand for housing and Calgro can supply houses to this joint venture," he said.

Calgro grew its core headline earnings 6.97% to 143.47c per share in the financial year to February, results showed on Monday.

Memorial parks contributed 5.14% of group profit after tax during the reporting period, their first contribution to the company, and Lategan said that this relatively new business was expected to contribute 10% to profit after tax in the 2019 financial year.

"Our national rollout plan is in progress and developing, supported through the acquisition of the Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town on March 1 2018 and the Avalon Memorial Park in Bloemfontein, which will be effective June 1. The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are targeted provinces for expansion, planned for later in the 2019 or early in the 2020 financial year," he said.

