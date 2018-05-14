Constrained cash flow puts brakes on Calgro M3

Property developer Calgro M3 had a disappointing year to end-February 2018, partly as a result of cash flow constraints slowing it down.

Its main business is building residential developments, with government a primary client though it is diversifying into the private sector as well.

Revenue increased 12% to R1.7bn, though after-tax profit declined 29% to R120.8m from R170.1m a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 32% to 90.12c but core HEPS rose 7% to 143.47c.

The core figure includes the unrealised profit from units built for its private-sector real estate investment trust joint venture with Afhco, a subsidiary of SA Corporate Real Estate.

Calgro has handed over 648 units — of a first tranche of 3,852 — to the joint venture since November. "The remaining units will be handed over in a staggered manner over the coming months, with Belhar delayed due to the slowdown associated with the water challenges in Cape Town," it said.

Targets for this venture are for net property income yields of at least 10.5% and annual rental increases of 6%, for a roughly 20% return on equity.

Calgro M3 also has a cemeteries business, which it refers to as memorial parks, that contributed a little over 5% of profit in the current year — up from zero in 2017. It regards this as a high-growth segment, however, targeting a 10% contribution to profit in the current year — and an even third in the medium term.

The working capital constraints should ease for Calgro now, after it received the first, R278m tranche of international funding.

Calgro began trying to raise R550m in May 2017 but this "took a lot longer than initially anticipated and operations had to be slowed down to protect working capital", it said.

"The group is in the final stages of securing an additional R200m facility from a local funder, which will complete the fundraising goal of R550m."

Because of the cash-flow constraints, Calgro did not declare a dividend.

The group said it was still counting the cost of land grabs at two of its developments — Fleurhof and Scottsdene— that took place after the close of the financial year.