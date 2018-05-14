Companies / Property

Constrained cash flow puts brakes on Calgro M3

14 May 2018 - 09:18 Tammy Foyn
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand meets government’s latest thinking on housing provision – it incorporates housing for all subsidy levels as well as fully privately financed units. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand meets government’s latest thinking on housing provision – it incorporates housing for all subsidy levels as well as fully privately financed units. Picture: SUPPLIED

Property developer Calgro M3 had a disappointing year to end-February 2018, partly as a result of cash flow constraints slowing it down.

Its main business is building residential developments, with government a primary client though it is diversifying into the private sector as well.

Revenue increased 12% to R1.7bn, though after-tax profit declined 29% to R120.8m from R170.1m a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 32% to 90.12c but core HEPS rose 7% to 143.47c.

The core figure includes the unrealised profit from units built for its private-sector real estate investment trust joint venture with Afhco, a subsidiary of SA Corporate Real Estate.

Calgro has handed over 648 units — of a first tranche of 3,852 — to the joint venture since November. "The remaining units will be handed over in a staggered manner over the coming months, with Belhar delayed due to the slowdown associated with the water challenges in Cape Town," it said.

Targets for this venture are for net property income yields of at least 10.5% and annual rental increases of 6%, for a roughly 20% return on equity.

Calgro M3 also has a cemeteries business, which it refers to as memorial parks, that contributed a little over 5% of profit in the current year — up from zero in 2017. It regards this as a high-growth segment, however, targeting a 10% contribution to profit in the current year — and an even third in the medium term.

The working capital constraints should ease for Calgro now, after it received the first, R278m tranche of international funding.

Calgro began trying to raise R550m in May 2017 but this "took a lot longer than initially anticipated and operations had to be slowed down to protect working capital", it said.

"The group is in the final stages of securing an additional R200m facility from a local funder, which will complete the fundraising goal of R550m."

Because of the cash-flow constraints, Calgro did not declare a dividend.

The group said it was still counting the cost of land grabs at two of its developments — Fleurhof and Scottsdene— that took place after the close of the financial year.

Why caution still rules the listed property industry

There were few new listings in 2017 and 2018 is not promising many changes until new consumer and business confidence feeds into the economy
Companies
5 hours ago

Balwin cuts payout after red tape snarls up developments

The property developer expects to deliver growth in 2019, based on sustained demand, careful cash-flow and stock management, and the acceleration of ...
Companies
3 hours ago

Fairtree branches out to offer South Africans exposure to foreign real estate

Investors can buy into the Fairtree Global Real Estate Prescient Fund which has been running for a year
Companies
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Coronation steps up as first SA investor to take ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels faces Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Coronation to take Steinhoff to court
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sibanye deal is do-or-die for Lonmin, where a ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Empowerment group Grand Parade loses yet another ...
Companies

Related Articles

Balwin cuts payout after red tape snarls up developments
Companies / Property

Fairtree branches out to offer South Africans exposure to foreign real estate
Companies / Property

Why caution still rules the listed property industry
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.