Balwin cuts payout after red tape snarls up developments

Property developer Balwin Properties cut almost a third off its final dividend, as delays in obtaining approvals to start new developments affected sales and profits.

Revenue fell 9% from a year earlier in the year to end-February 2018, to R2.5m from R2.7m, while net profit fell a steeper 26%.

The group had warned of these declines in a trading update on February 28.

A final dividend of 21c per share was declared on Monday, down 32% from the final dividend of 31c per share declared for financial 2017.

After-tax profit fell to R491.3m from R660.7m a year earlier. Total comprehensive income for the year, after foreign exchange translations, was R492m from R660.3m.

Basic earnings per share of 104.56c compared with 140.64c a year earlier, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell to 104.06c from 139.96c.

Balwin develops primarily residential estates in the mid to upper bracket of the market, and recently added a fibre unit to diversify its income stream.

The bureaucratic delays affected 696 apartments that would now be reflected in sales for financial 2019, Balwin said in its results statement.

It said demand for its apartments was "sustained" despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.

It handed over 2,084 apartments — and recognised the revenue from them — in the year to end-February 2018, down from 2,711 in 2017, but has presold 1,328 that will be recognised in 2019.

"Demand for three-bedroom apartments slowed over the past year while demand for one-bedroom apartments increased, reflective of the prevailing tough macroeconomic conditions impacting the group’s target market," Balwin said.

To prevent recurrences of delayed approvals, the company said it would focus in future on acquiring land that had already been zoned.

It is optimistic on its prospects for 2019, saying: "Based on the current continued healthy demand, especially for Balwin’s newly introduced block configuration model, careful management of cash flows, stock management and the acceleration of construction on sites held back in the prior year, we expect to deliver growth for the 2019 financial year."