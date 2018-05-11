Lack of a building control officer does not mean development in Joburg has stopped

The City of Johannesburg says development has not stalled, despite the suspension of its building control officer.

Some property developers have said they cannot start new projects as a result of the officer being under an internal investigation.

The MD of Century Property Developments, Mark Corbett, said the result of having no new building control officer was that no new building plans could be approved and no occupation certificates issued, in Johannesburg.

"Century at present has three projects that have not started due to no building control officer and therefore no ability of the council to issue a 7/6 approval. Joburg’s new construction work has essentially ground to a halt as new approvals cannot be obtained," he said.

But member of the mayoral committee for development planning Reuben Masango said the city wanted to clarify to all stakeholders, that his department was still receiving and assessing applications accordingly.

"The approval period for any building plan that goes through the normal application assessment process in the city takes an estimated 28-60 days in terms of the NBR (National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act)," Masango said.

"The said duration has not lapsed since the suspension of the building control officer, so stakeholders can rest assured that development in the City of Johannesburg has not been brought to a standstill," he said.

His department would process all existing building applications on their own merit, as discussions around the appointment of an acting building control officer between the members of the city council take place.

"While these discussions have proved to be challenging, the department remains cognisant of the role of a building control officer and its significance to the construction industry, and will do what is required to find an amicable solution to this matter," he said.

CEO of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) Neil Gopal said building activity in the city would not stop.

"Things cannot come to a sudden stop. If the head of the department is suspended, there should be a team of people to continue the work. We do, however, need formal confirmation from the city regarding the background of this matter and what their plans are," he said.

The city suspended the building control officer after he was accused of irregularities in the issuing of notices to developers‚ resulting in developments taking place without approved plans‚ creating a law-enforcement burden for the city and losing the city revenue.

He also failed to implement a geoscience report‚ which pre-empted the possible collapse of houses in both Lenasia and Protea‚ as stated in a recent report presented by the National Home Builders Registration Council.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Park Residents Association is trying to stop Century’s latest student housing development in the suburb. It has said the development it is being built without the correct authorisation. It also says it is being built to illegal specifications.

But Corbett said the development was well on track and that Century had operated by the book.

The development consists of two blocks. The one block contains four storeys and is on Streatley Ave and the other has six storeys and is adjacent to the campus square shopping centre.

"The two different height zones were chosen to create a buffer for the residents there. Although there are student blocks far higher than the four and six storeys, we were limited to these during our rezoning process

"Work has not stopped on the Auckland park site as we have an approved site development plan and a 7/6, but it has affected our sites where we have not commenced work yet," he said.

Century has developed numerous student housing developments before, one of them being the Yard, located just behind the University of Johannesburg.