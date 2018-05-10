Growthpoint starts growth drive in Africa

Growthpoint Properties has finally started the African business it launched two-and-a-half years ago.

SA’s largest listed property fund and Investec Asset Management, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, announced the commencement of operations of their Pan-African real estate investment business, Growthpoint Investec African Properties (GIAP), which is managed by Growthpoint Investec African Property Management.

GIAP has secured capital commitments of more than $212m from several large institutional and international investors, with Growthpoint committing $50m.

GIAP will seek to invest in income-producing commercial real estate assets in certain African cities. Targeted investments will be diversified by sector

"For Growthpoint, the commencement of GIAP furthers our stated strategy to introduce new revenue streams with our funds management business," said CEO Norbert Sasse.

"The African fund was first announced in 2015 and has taken some time to get to this point on account of economic and property cycles" he said.

Investments would be chosen for their ability to support long-term rental growth from top-tier tenants. South African funds have been wary of investing in African real estate due to difficulties and delays in certain countries. The exception is Grit Real Estate.

Hyprop Investments has stated its intention to sell its other African assets.

