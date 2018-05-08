Companies / Property

Rebosis shares rally after growth in dividend

08 May 2018 - 10:06 Andries Mahlangu
Sisa Ngebulana. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Rebosis Property Fund on Tuesday reported an increase in its first-half dividend, which it said was line with market guidance.

The financial results were delayed by two weeks to afford interim CEO Sisa Ngebulana time to get up to speed with operational matters, after Andile Mazwai resigned less than a year into the job.

Ngebulana is the founder of the company and served as CEO before taking up his non-executive deputy chairman role in October 2017.

On Tuesday, the company said its A ordinary dividend grew 5% to 126.43c per share in the six months to end-February, from a year-ago. The ordinary dividend grew 4% to 63.23c per share.

The market cheered the results, with the share price gaining as much as 6% to R8.47 in early trade on the JSE.

The value in the underlying portfolio grew 17.9% to R18.9bn in the review period.

The like-for-like growth in the underlying retail portfolio grew 7.1% year on year, 5.5% for the commercial portfolio and 7% for the industrial assets.

Rebosis Property owns malls, including Forest Hill in Centurion, while its tenant mix in the commercial property space includes government departments.

Group net property income rose 6.8% to R940.18m and vacancies rose 4.6%.

Acquisitions help Redefine deliver on its market guidance

The real estate investment trust expects to maintain the growth it enjoyed in the six months to end-February for the full 2018 financial year
1 day ago

Real estate still a white male bastion

But property industry optimistic over Cyril Ramaphosa's victory
2 days ago

MAS grows portfolio with £71m Edinburgh deal

The properties are in the heart of the financial district of Edinburgh and are let by the Bank of Scotland
1 day ago

