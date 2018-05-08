Companies / Property

A morning’s bookbuild raises more than R780m for Hyprop

08 May 2018 - 13:45 Robert Laing
Hyprop Investments CEO Pieter Prinsloo. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Hyprop Investments CEO Pieter Prinsloo. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Shopping mall owner Hyprop raised R782.6m via an accelerated bookbuild on Tuesday, beating its target of R600m in just four-and-a-half hours.

The group — whose portfolio includes Hyde Park Corner, Rosebank Mall, Clearwater and Canal Walk — announced at 8am it was seeking to raise a minimum of R600m.

At 12.30pm, it said the maximum number of shares it was authorised to issue, 7.4-million, had been sold for R105 each, representing a 4.9% discount to its 30 business day volume average weighted price.

Hyprop’s share was 3.4% lower at R106.49 after announcing the close of is accelerated bookbuild.

"Proceeds raised will be used principally to repay debt," Hyprop said.

Standard Bank acted as sole bookrunner and transaction sponsor.

