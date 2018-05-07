Greenbay ups net asset value per share, but warns of looming volatility

Rising interest rates and increased volatility within global markets has put pressure on Greenbay Properties, with the company saying on Monday it was rotating from its derivative positions into direct equity holdings as a response.

Greenbay, which invests in other property stocks and directly in distressed European assets, said the first three months of 2018 had been particularly difficult for equity markets.

Net asset value per share, however, climbed to 8.82 euro cents from 8.66c, 1.8%, in the prior comparative period to end-March 2017. It had, however, declined over the past six months by 8%.

The company, however, still expects to increase dividend payments 25% per year in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

Global property companies, particularly real estate investment trusts (Reits), have been under pressure recently, as rising global bond yields have resulted from monetary policy tightening from global central banks. The higher bond yields decrease the relative attractiveness of Reits.

Higher global bond yields put pressure on the company, but its listed portfolio had benefited from merger and acquisition activity, Greenbay’s statement read.

Due to rising interest rates, the company was rotating to directly held equity holdings, which increased to 46.9% of the listed portfolio over the six-month period.

The company has also implemented a new policy of hedging 25% of its dollar holdings against the euro.

The board’s policy was also to hedge 90% of non-euro distributable income receivable over the forecast period, currently two years, the statement read.

The company declared an interim dividend of 0.2885c.

At 11am Greenbay’s share price had risen 1.49% to R1.36. The company has, however, lost 46.67% so far in 2018.