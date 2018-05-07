Companies / Property

Acquisitions help Redefine deliver on its market guidance

The real estate investment trust expects to maintain the growth it enjoyed in the six months to end-February for the full 2018 financial year

07 May 2018 - 09:36 By Andries Mahlangu
Redefine Properties' head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redefine Properties on Monday reported a 5.5% increase in its first-half distribution to 47.30c per share, which was in keeping with its previous guidance.

The company uses distribution per share as a key metric to assess its underlying financial performance.

Shareholders would have the option to reinvest the cash dividend in return for shares, the company said in a statement.

Redefine is one of the leading South African-based real estate investment trusts (Reits), boasting a portfolio of R85.6bn, which cuts across retail, office and industrial sectors.

The property portfolio contributed 98% of total revenue in the six months to end-February, with the balance coming from listed securities, the company said in its results statement.

"Total revenue and gross distributable income showed growth of 9.6% and 8.6%, respectively, continuing to benefit from a number of substantial quality acquisitions made in recent years," the company said.

Operating costs held steady at 33.9% of contractual rental income, as did active portfolio vacancy rate, which stood at 4.7% from 4.6%.

"We are pleased to report that Redefine has delivered [on] its market guidance of 5.5% growth in distribution per share for the first half of 2018. We anticipate maintaining this growth rate for the full 2018 financial year," the company said.

The company’s international property investments contributed 25.3% of distributable income, up from 22.7% a year ago.

