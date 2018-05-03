Investec Property Fund makes foray into Europe with R1bn buy

Investec Property Fund (IPF) has clinched a European acquisition worth more than R1bn, its first foray on the continent since it listed in 2011.

IPF, through its wholly owned subsidiary Investec Property Fund Offshore Investments, will acquire a 42.9% interest in a portfolio of 22 logistics properties located in Europe through an equity investment, including all transaction costs, of €74.2m (R1.13bn).

The asset value of the entire initial portfolio of properties was €423m (R6.42bn), which equated to an unlevered net income yield of 6%.

The fund’s initial investment yield is about 10.5%.

IPF would invest alongside a consortium of funds and other limited partners segregated mandates which were managed by Ares Management.

IPF was investing into a platform providing access to core logistics markets across Europe, with the initial portfolio located in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Poland.

CEO Nick Riley said investing in the platform was one of the most important moves for IPF since he became CEO in early 2015.

"We are creating a long-term offshore play here. We are investing effectively in a joint venture before value has been unlocked from various assets. This is while some of our competitors have got into UK logistics and bought exposure to assets which are later cycle where much of the value has already been unlocked."

The investment would enhance IPF’s offshore exposure and bring the first pan-European logistics property offering to South African investors, he said.

Stanlib’s head of listed property funds, Keillen Ndlovu, said European logistics properties were offering strong growth prospects. "Europe is our favourite region at this stage and it’s our biggest overweight position in our global property fund. The logistics sector is being supported by ongoing growth in e-commerce as well as good economic growth coming through," he said.

However, research analyst at Golden Section Capital, Garreth Elston, said the investment would take time to benefit IPF.

"The initial transaction is unlikely to have much impact on IPF’s bottom line given its size, but should the fund be able to leverage this initial acquisition into one of a meaningful size, the company could be well served by its investment into European logistics," he said.

"There are very few bargains available in the sector," he said.

