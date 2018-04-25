RDI lifts underlying EPS 8.2%

UK commercial property owner RDI Reit on Wednesday reported an 8.2% rise in first-half underlying earnings per share (EPS) to 1.46 pence, which it says was well above its medium-term annual growth target of between 3% and 5%.

Formerly Redefine International, the company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listing on the JSE.

RDI said in a statement that underlying EPS benefited from growth in net rents after securing a controlling stake in International Hotel Properties, reduced finance costs flowing through from debt restructuring activity in 2017 and lower gearing levels.

"The strategy of improving the quality of the portfolio is well on track, following the completion of a number of successful disposals and well-timed income enhancing acquisitions," Chairman Greg Clarke said in a statement.

Disposal proceeds totalled £211.8m in the six months to February, according to results announcement. Net rental income rose to £50.6m from £46m a year before.

The market welcomed the results, with the share price rallying 2% to R6.30 in early trade on the JSE, which gave RDI a market value of R12bn.