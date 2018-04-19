Companies / Property

Rebosis urged to install CEO

Fund managers seek reassurance about the company’s direction after the sudden resignation of Andile Mazwai

19 April 2018 - 05:48 Alistair Anderson
Andile Mazwai. Picture: DEVIN LESTER
Andile Mazwai. Picture: DEVIN LESTER

Fund managers have urged Rebosis Property Fund to appoint a suitable full-time CEO when appropriate and assure them the group has not veered from founder Sisa Ngebulana’s plan to make it a retail fund to rival other retail specialists.

This follows Wednesday’s sudden resignation of Andile Mazwai, who Ngebulana had handpicked as his successor.

Mazwai became CEO on October 1 2017.

Richard Henwood, an investment analyst at Bridge Fund Managers, said the market was awaiting clarity from Rebosis.

"It is unfortunate that Mr Mazwai and Rebosis have parted ways, and that the timing has meant a postponement in their interim results.

"Hopefully, Rebosis can provide more information when appropriate and quickly restore shareholder confidence," Henwood said.

Rebosis’s share price plummeted 9% to R7.40 on Wednesday after the resignation announcement, before settling 7.85% lower at R7.51 at the end of trade for the day.

The former CEO of Barnard Jacobs Mellet, which was acquired by First National Bank in 2011, Mazwai had been Rebosis’s chief operating officer and had sat on its board for a number of years before he was chosen by Ngebulana.

His strategy and management style had differed from Ngebulana’s, which had upset the board, and he accepted it was "better for Rebosis" that he walked away, Mazwai said.

"This has been about my approach and style. The company is bigger than the individual, and while I didn’t want things to turn out this way, I am prepared to step aside," he said.

"I don’t have any plans yet about the next move in my career," Mazwai said.

Ngebulana would step into the CEO role on a temporary basis. He said there was "no urgency" to appoint a full-time CEO and he needed "to catch up on what he missed at Rebosis" since he left the group towards the end of 2017. This meant that interim financial results for the six months to February, which were due for release on Monday, would be postponed.

Ngebulana said in 2017 he wanted Rebosis to become a fund that was solely invested in retail, that could compete with "blue chip retail funds like Hyprop Investments".

But when Mazwai took over, the new CEO told investors Rebosis would continue to hold offices and wanted to hold a lower proportion of assets offshore, including decreasing its stake in UK mall owner New Frontier Properties.

"The effects of the difference in strategy have been building up and the board has noticed that this has culminated in the deterioration of shareholder value," said Ngebulana.

"There was confusion about our strategy, and sideline talks about acquiring Texton (Property Fund), which would have been a weak fit for us, did not help matters," he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za.

19 hours ago

Developments continue as office vacancies persist

New developments driven by premium tenants have left A-and B-grade buildings vacant
1 month ago

Billion Group plans to spend R6bn on property projects in 2018

These include the expansion of four existing shopping mall precincts to include residential and office units, and a casino and entertainment complex
3 months ago

Rebosis strategy focuses on local assets

New CEO Andile Mazwai wants to increase investments in Port Elizabeth and Centurion precincts
5 months ago

