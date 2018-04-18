JSE-listed Intu unimpressed as Hammerson gets cold feet

Hammerson called off its proposed acquisition of fellow JSE-listed UK shopping mall owner Intu on Wednesday morning.

Hammerson said it had decided not to proceed with the deal, "in light of updated information on current market dynamics in the UK".

Intu issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying it "regards as unsatisfactory the explanations given by the board of Hammerson for its withdrawal of its recommendation of the Intu transaction, a transaction which Intu has been pursuing in good faith".

On December 6, Hammerson proposed an all-share offer to acquire Intu, which was supported by Intu’s directors and large shareholders Peel, Cheeseden and Crescent.

"It is clear that the heightened risks to the Intu acquisition now outweigh the longer-term benefits," Hammerson CEO David Atkins said in Wednesday’s statement.

Hammerson’s decision to terminate the Intu deal comes five days after French shopping mall owner Klépierre called off its proposed hostile takeover of Hammerson.

Hammerson’s share price closed 1% higher at R84.77 on the JSE on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalisation of R67bn.

Intu’s share price closed 0.94% lower at R35.69, giving it a market cap of R48bn.